Pet of the Week

Bean’s story

Bean was picked up stray and will be waiting to see if his owner will come and claim him. He is a pit bull terrier mix, about 6 months old. He is very sweet and loving. He will make a wonderful family member if you give him lots of love and training. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.