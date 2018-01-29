Man pleads guilty to rape

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man entered a guilty plea to one count of first degree rape in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday.

Stanley Fraley, 61, of Troy, entered the plea in regards to an incident where he later admitted to digitally raping an adult female in her home last September. Fraley could spend three to 10 years in prison for the crime.

Fraley was found competent to stand trial following a psychiatric exam. No plea agreement was made with the state in this case. Fraley will also be labeled as a Tier III sex offender following his March 19 sentencing date.

According to police records, Fraley admitted he had assaulted the woman after he was questioned by Troy Police Department detectives.

The female victim, known to Fraley, contacted Miami County Victim Witness, and reported she had been digitally penetrated against her will by Fraley on Sept. 12. The victim told authorities Fraley asked to have sex with her and she told him no. Fraley then sexually assaulted the female while she was seated in a lift chair. Fraley allegedly then apologized and left her Troy residence.

Fraley remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

