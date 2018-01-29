School, city, township officials meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp City school hosted the regular Tri-Agency meeting on Monday night, where members of the school board, city and township officials meet to discuss current and ongoing projects.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf told the group that the schools will host a community engagement meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at L.T. Ball. The meeting is open to the public and aims to engage the community in a discussion about the district’s older buildings with the goal of developing a master plan for the district.

District strategic planning committees have also been meeting to work on a communications plan to keep the community informed on district goings on and to come up with way to improve the district’s climate and culture.

So far this winter the district has used four of its five calamity days, Kumpf said. If weather cancels more school than that, the district will implement its blizzard bag system for instruction while the students are at home.

The township announced a bicentennial celebration during their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5. Monroe Township will celebrate its 200th birthday at the meeting, trustee Phil Cox said. Sen. Bill Beagle is expected to present a proclamation.

“It think it’s going to be a very nice thing,” trustee Ron Thuma said.

City Manager Tim Eggleston updated the group on a number of projects, including the continuing work on County Road 25-A. Paving work will resume in April, he said.

He also noted that the city is working on a parks master plan for the next several years.

Council also recently approved new interactive water features for the city’s aquatic center that will be more accessible to younger children and to wheelchair users. The new equipment is expected to be up and running by Memorial Day weekend, he added.