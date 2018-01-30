County approves buying hazmat gear

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases, including that of hazmat gear for the county’s first responders.

Jim Bowell, of the county Emergency Management Agency (EMA), told the commissioners that the new equipment is needed for the agency to upgrade its level and will be used in addition to its other equipment.

The new equipment will be purchased from Premier Safety and will include a gas meter for atmospheric monitoring, as well as chemical protective equipment including coverall hazmat suits, high heat gloves and low heat cryogenic gloves. The cryogenic gloves are used to handle compressed gases, which are extremely cold.

“This is equipment that we needed to become a state level two hazmat team,” Bowell said.

The total cost is not to exceed $4,319.

The county’s Hazardous Materials Response team is a multi-agency group of volunteers trained in hazardous materials mitigation.

Commissioner Jack Evans pointed out that some of the items were less expensive in quotes from other companies, and asked why EMA decided to go with Premier Safety. Bowell explained that Premier Safety was chosen primarily for its local office in Miamisburg, which he said would make the company easier to work with for technical assistance and warranties.

The board also authorized the purchase of two 2019 Western Star tandem-axle cabs and chassis for the engineer’s office. The total cost of both trucks, which will be purchased through the Ohio Department of Transportation, is $231,800.

The county also accepted a quote from Kalida Truck Equipment to outfit both trucks with a dump body and hydraulics, along with a salter and snow plow hitch, at a total cost of $97,456.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

