UVMC awards community benefit grants

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center in January awarded UVMC Community Benefit Grants to the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services’ One Wellness Place and the Historic East Piqua Development / iPIQUA Fund. Each organization will receive $100,000 to be distributed over a three-year period.

One Wellness Place is a public-private partnership which, once completed on County Road 25-A north of Troy, will house mental health and addictions treatment providers, public health, and related support services. The project was developed by the Tri-County Board, which is responsible for planning, funding, monitoring and evaluating substance abuse and mental health services for Miami, Darke, and Shelby counties.

The Historic East Piqua Development plan includes health and wellness, recreation, and infill development opportunities and strategies for the area on the east side of Piqua bordered by the Great Miami River to the north, east and south.

UVMC Community Benefit Grants are awarded in support of Miami County organizations to help improve residents’ health and well-being. Since 2012, the program has awarded $2.55 million in local grants.

Last year, a total of $462,073 was awarded to Miami County Recovery Council (MCRC), Health Partners Free Clinic, Miami County Dental Clinic, Hospice of Miami County and Samaritan Behavioral Health Initiatives.

“The UVMC Board of Directors is pleased to be able to provide these grants through the UVMC Community Benefit Fund,” said Rowan Nickol, M.D., chairman of the UVMC Hospital Board. The fund was established as part of UVMC’s mission to support local programs that help serve the health-related needs of the community.

“Growing and advancing access to basic health care services is an important part of the Premier Health 2020 Strategic Plan. Supporting our partner agencies is an excellent avenue to demonstrate this commitment,” said Craig Bundschuh, chairman of the UVMC Parent Board of Directors.

“Upper Valley Medical Center is very committed to our responsibility as a good neighbor in the communities we serve,” added Becky Rice, UVMC president. “Supporting agencies that share our mission of improving the health of the communities we serve with others who share our commitment to provide high-quality, cost-competitive health care services is essential.”