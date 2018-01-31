West Milton swears in new officer, council member

WEST MILTON — The West Milton village council held a special meeting on Jan. 23 to swear in a member of council and police officer and to vote on the village’s community reinvestment area (CRA).

The village asked for applications from residents to fill the open seat on council created when former councilwoman Karen Grudich’s petition to run was rejected by the Miami County Board of Elections last year.

The village only received one application, which was from Grudich. She was appointed and sworn in at the Jan. 23 meeting.

Council also swore in a new police officer, Jordan Guillozet.

“I know that the council’s excited to see this addition to the force. West Milton is very blessed for all the officers that we have. You guys do a wonderful job,” Mayor Anthony Miller said.

Guillozet introduced his wife Courtney and their son and several other family members to council at the meeting.

The ordinance would restore an abatement for residential properties as part of the community reinvestment area. The program offers a four year abatement for residential properties up to $249,999 and an eight year abatement for properties over $250,000.

“It’s legislation which re-establishes the CRA program,” Municipal Manager Matt Kline said. Council heard the first reading of the ordinance at their Jan. 2 meeting.

A CRA is an incentive program that abates property taxes for improved properties for a period of time. The CRA program provides property tax exemptions to property owners who renovate or construct new buildings in a certain area; in West Milton’s case, that area is the entire village and any future annexations.

A few months ago, staff realized that the village did not actually have a CRA program for residential properties due to a printing error.

Vice Mayor Scott Hurst asked that the ordinance be amended to remove a section to eliminate an eight year abatement for residential properties valued over $250,000. The rest of council voted against the amendment.

Council also voted to purchase a new police cruiser for the department at a cost of $27,000. The 2018 Ford Interceptor SUV will be purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program and outfitted with the necessary equipment at a cost of $11,000 by Camp Safety Equipment of Cincinnati.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.