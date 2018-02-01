Hayner exhibit to feature photos, memorabilia

TROY — “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do,” is a fun and informational exhibit that will be on display from March 2-31. The display will tell the story of the Hayner Center as a place of cultural, educational, civic and social activities since its opening in 1976. Many artifacts and photographs from past Hayner exhibits and events will be on display. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Area residents are invited to participate in the exhibit. The Hayner Exhibit Committee will display personal photographs of events at the Hayner Center, such as social gatherings, weddings, baby showers, graduation parties, recitals, etc. This part of the exhibit is titled “Picture Yourself at the Hayner.” If you would like to see your Hayner photo or memorabilia on display, bring the photos or items to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Friday, February 16 or Saturday, February 17 between noon and 4 pm each day. Photographs will be scanned and returned to the owners. For more information, call Leona at the Hayner Center (937) 339-0457.

“Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do,” is curated by two of the Hayner Center’s experienced exhibit committee members, Gerri Nichols and Judy Deeter. A reception to celebrate the opening of the exhibit is scheduled for Friday, March 2 from 5-6:45 p.m. Come to this free and open to the public reception to meet the curators and find out if there is a picture of you in our exhibit.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.