Tipp City K of C support Riverside

TROY — The Tipp City Knights of Columbus continued its tradition of support for the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, better known as Riverside, by presenting a check for $628.83 to the board at a recent meeting.

Accepting the donation were Riverside Superintendent Brian Green and Board President Steve Baker.

“We are grateful for the ongoing support by everyone affiliated with the Tipp City Knights of Columbus organization,” Green said. “We appreciate their recognition and their partnership in serving Miami County residents who have developmental disabilities.”

The mission of Riverside is to empower people with developmental disabilities to live, work and play as full members of our community. The agency’s vision is to build a community that values and supports people of all abilities.