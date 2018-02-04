FFA Member of Month a real ‘Winner’

CASSTOWN — The February Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jarrett Winner. Thhe son of Doug and Jackie Winner of Piqua, he is a freshman at Miami East High School and a first-year agriculture student enrolled in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources.

Winner was selected as the Member of the Month for his consistent participation in various FFA activities. Ethin was a member of the soils evaluation and parliamentary procedures teams. He is currently practicing for the Agriculture Power and Diagnostics and General Livestock Evaluation Career Development Events. Additionally he sold over $1,000 in the chapter’s fruit sales and attended the State Greenhand Conference, National FFA Convention, and State Leadership Night. Jarrett’s Supervised Agricultural Experience program is a raising and marketing custom-order pork.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one student that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Agriculture Classroom, and receive a special memento in celebration of their accomplishment.