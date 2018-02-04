FFA chapter competes in state evaluations

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center in Clayton. Several members of the chapter dedicated numerous hours on developing and growing on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) records to prepare their applications for awards and degrees.

Three 2017-18 chapter officers submitted books for review. Liza Bair submitted the Secretary’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Alex Isbrandt submitted the Treasurer’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Rachael Hodge submitted the Reporter’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. All three will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May.

Seniors Dylan Hahn, Alex Isbrandt, and Emily Thimmes and Juniors Kylie Blair, Maci Krites, and Zach Kronenberger applied for the State FFA Degree. All applications were reviewed and submitted to the state evaluation for further review.

Maci Krites applied for the District 5 Star in Agribusiness Award for her welding business. Her application will be reviewed in late February.

Several students applied for proficiency awards. These awards recognize outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs in their respected area of specialty. All applications were reviewed and advanced to state competition.

Maci Krites started her own business of designing and welding to apply in the area of Agricultural Sales — Entrepreneurship.

Lane Mergler applied in the area of Agricultural Sales — Entrepreneurship for his fishing lure-making business.

Kylie Blair utilized her research on water and soil quality to apply for the Integrated Agricultural Research proficiency.

Michael Bair applied in 3 award areas: Diversified Livestock Production, Organic Agriculture, and Poultry Production for his pasture raised poultry and job placement on his family’s organic dairy and poultry farm.

Zach Kronenberger started Zach’s Huskies and raises and markets Husky dogs. He applied in Small Animal Care and Production.

Emily Thimmes applied in the area of Specialty Crop Production for herb and mum sales. She utilized farmers markets to sell her herbs and mums.

Students will now await review at the state evaluation the end of February at the Ohio FFA Center. If selected as one of the top four in the state the student will be interviewed at the State FFA Convention in May.

Provided photo Submitting Gold Rating officer books in the District 5 Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association were, left to right, Secretary Liza Bair, Reporter Rachael Hodge, and Treasurer Alex Isbrandt.