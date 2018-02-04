Pop Rocks popularity soaring

Mike Ullery | AIM Media
The popular Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at a recent basketball game in Versailles. The team has performed around the tri-state area this season, including recent performances at the University of Tennessee and University of Toledo. There is still time to catch the team in action as they will have a hometown performance on February 16 during half-time of the Troy vs. Piqua boys basketball game at Troy High School.
Mike Ullery | AIM Media The popular Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at a recent basketball game in Versailles. The team has performed around the tri-state area this season, including recent performances at the University of Tennessee and University of Toledo. There is still time to catch the team in action as they will have a hometown performance on February 16 during half-time of the Troy vs. Piqua boys basketball game at Troy High School.