Pop Rocks popularity soaring

Mike Ullery | AIM Media The popular Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team performs at a recent basketball game in Versailles. The team has performed around the tri-state area this season, including recent performances at the University of Tennessee and University of Toledo. There is still time to catch the team in action as they will have a hometown performance on February 16 during half-time of the Troy vs. Piqua boys basketball game at Troy High School.


