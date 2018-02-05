PIH offers free tax preparation

TROY — Partners in Hope is now offering free tax preparation services to help eligible low and moderate income Troy and Casstown residents obtain free federal and state income tax assistance.

The service is provided through the Ohio Benefit Bank (OBB), a Web-based, counselor-assisted program that connects low and moderate income Ohioans with access to potential work supports and public benefits.

“We are delighted to offer this program again this year. Too many times, we see families with very simple returns pay large sums to file, or even worse pay large fees to get instant cash back. We urge individuals and families to utilize our free tax return services and Financial $ense classes to make the most of their refund throughout the year. Proper planning can help mitigate a future crisis,” said Carol Jackson, Partners in Hope finance manager.

The tax preparations are free and refunds can be received in as few as seven to 10 days, depending on filing status. If you are a Troy or Casstown resident and have income less than $60,000 per year from one of the three sources listed below, call 335-0448 to schedule an appointment, or come in during walk-in hours.

To expedite the application process, applicants must bring the following:

• * W-2, 1099G (unemployment) and other 1099s

• Social Security numbers for all family members

• Deduction and credit information, such as tuition bills for child care expenses

• Direct deposit information for savings or checking account

• Last year’s 1040 form if you want to file electronically

Tax preparation available:

• Wednesdays — By appointment from 3-6 p.m. by calling 335-0448.

• Thursdays — Walk-ins, or by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Call 335-0448 for more information.