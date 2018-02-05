TCS seeks community input for next superintendent

TROY — Troy City Schools is seeking input from the community to help select its next superintendent.

According to a press release, Troy City Schools will host an open forum at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13, at the Troy High School cafeteria, to seek input from the community on the characteristics, skills, and experience the Troy Board of Education should consider in evaluating candidates for the district’s next superintendent.

“Everyone who is interested in our school district is encouraged to attend,” the press release states.

The press release also states input can be submitted on its website for those who cannot attend. A form entitled “Superintendent Search Profile Input” is located under the Superintendent Search link at its website at www.troy.k12.oh.us.

Current Superintendent Eric Herman announced his intent to retire at the end of his contract July 31. Herman has been employed by the district for approximately 20 years in various administrative roles including principal, assistant superintendent and director of curriculum and technology.