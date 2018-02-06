Council amends Riverfront Overlay District plan

TROY — Troy City Council on Monday unanimously approved an amendment to expand and give council more authority concerning the city’s proposed Riverfront Overlay District.

Council member Todd Severt proposed to amend the zoning ordinance to expand the district to include north of Main Street, east of the rail line near Madison Street, south of the corporate limits and areas south of East Canal street and east of Morehead Street. A public hearing will be held at the next council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Severt said he proposed the amendment to give more authority to city council to make the final decisions regarding the district’s zoning developments in the future.

“The original legislation put the power with the Planning Commission with no oversight by the elective representatives by the council,” Severt said Severt. Severt said the amendment mandates public hearings to allow public input. The amendment also mandates that council automatically review a proposed rezoning of a parcel more than a 1/2 acre..

When a parcel within the overlay district does not meet the half-acre parcel or contains all or part of five buildings, the Planning Commission must hold two mandatory meetings with readings of the proposed plan. A second meeting must include a mandatory public hearing. The decision of the Planning Commission will then be forwarded to city council and is subject to a waiting period of five business days. If council does not take any action with the five days, Planning Commission’s decision is final. If council seeks to review the proposal, the proposal will be on the agenda at the next council meeting. The planning commission’s decision will be final unless three fourths of the members of council vote to overturn the planning commission’s decision within 90 days.

Severt thanked city law director Grant Kerber for his help writing the proposed amendment following the business portion of the meeting.

Council approved the small business development loan for Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant for $126,875 from the city’s small business development loan fund for a new bar area at the marina at Treasure Island. The loan would be used to install a new bar area in the middle of the restaurant to seat more than 60 people. The current bar area would be turned into a small dining area. The new bar area is expected to increase sales by 15 percent.

The loan repayment term is 10 years of monthly principal and interest payments with 3 percent simple interest. The first six months would be interest-only payments during construction.

The loan also includes a contingency clause to forgive up to $49,900 for the building improvements, which city staff reported will stay with the building if ownership should change hands. The restaurant does have another loan of $152,300 from 2016. That loan has had $13,349 paid thus far. The first loan request was for restaurant equipment, furnishings and other equipment.

Council also unanimously approved the following agenda items:

R-4-2018 Agreement with Arcadis U.S. Inc. to design a UV system replacement at the Wastewater Treatment Plant for $128,700.

Ordinances:

O-5-2018 Dedication of right-of-way at West Water Street, North Elm Street, West Water Street and North Adams Street.

O-6-2018 Amend sections of the sewer pre-treatment ordinances to meet requirements of the EPA.

O-7-2018 Declare certain property as surplus and authorize the sale of the property. Property includes: 1999 Ford truck 350XL Super Duty 4 x 4 with utility bed; 2000 Dodge Durango; 1996 Jeep 4 x 4 Cherokee; 1996 Dodge Ram 2500; HP Plotter Z6100 42-inch. The report states staff intends to use GovDeals to advertise and auction off the property.

O-8-2018 Amend ordinance related to curfew of minors.

The proposed changes include: all minors under the age of 18 will have the same curfew hours; hours to be changed with curfew being in effect 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday night. Miami County’s curfew for minors under the age of 18 is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Troy’s current curfew is 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors under the age of 14 and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for minors ages 14-17 with exceptions due to after-school activities.

The following agenda items will have a public hearing on Feb. 20:

O-9-2018 Rezone 8.015 acres (North of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district.

O-10-2018 Amend zoning code to establish Downtown Riverfront Overlay District.

Proposal expands district; adds council, public input