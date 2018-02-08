Tipp City man pleads guilty to kidnapping

MIAMI COUNTY — A Tipp City man entered a guilty plea to 11 felony charges in connection with the assault and burglary of another Tipp City man’s home last November.

On Thursday, Carl Davis, 56, entered guilty pleas in exchange for a joint plea agreement to serve a total of 10 years in prison on all charges.

Davis is charged with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery, second degree felony assault, and third degree theft of firearms, and fourth-degree grand theft auto. One count of felony aggravated burglary carries a one year mandatory gun specification. According to defense attorney John Herndon, a request to merge the fire arm thefts and the aggravated robbery and felonious assault was included in the joint recommendation.

On Nov. 26, Davis and co-defendant Shay Wooley entered a home in the 700 block of Kyle Drive in Tipp City and assaulted the homeowner, tied him up and stole his car and guns. On Monday, Wooley entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty of 11 felony counts, including aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, two counts of theft, having a weapon while under disability, and kidnapping.

A third suspect, Kimberly Fannin, was also arrested later in connection to the case on charges of felony aggravated robbery and theft charges. She has not been indicted and remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail.

According to the police investigation, the defendants stole the items to purchase drugs in Dayton.

Both Davis and Wooley will be sentenced on March 26 and also remain in the Miami County Jail.

The homeowner told police that he was home alone cutting his hair when the two suspects, both wearing hooded sweatshirts, entered his home. One of the men struck him in the head with a large metal flashlight, bound his hands and legs with duct tape, and left him in the living room.

He told police he noticed that they had stolen several of his firearms and possibly one or more of his cars. Police confirmed that a gun safe had been emptied and that a Dodge Grand Caravan had been stolen.

The victim was transported to Grandview Medical Center for further evaluation. The police report noted that he had a visible lump on the back of the head where he was struck.

Dayton police notified Miami County Dispatch that they had located a Dodge Caravan on North Main Street in Dayton and had three persons in custody. The suspects were transported back to Miami County. The car and weapons, which had registration and serial numbers, were also secured.

