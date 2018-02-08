Commissioners OK purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases and the annual highway mileage certification.

The board approved the purchase of a new John Deere cab tractor through state contract from Koenig Equipment of Tipp City at a cost of $97,438. The tractor will be used by the Engineer’s Office for mowing and clearing.

The tractor will be equipped with a boom mower and 60-inch rotary head, as well as a boom forestry head. The attachments will be purchased form Kalida Truck Equipment at a total cost of $79,425.

The commissioners also authorized payment for 10 iPads to Verizon. The Department of Development will pay $3,807 for the purchase of the tablets, which replaced iPads the department had in service for five years.

The board signed the annual county highway system mileage certification with the Ohio Department of Transportation. There is a total of 423.531 miles of county maintained roads in Miami County. The mileage has decreased slightly by .019 miles thanks to annexation to the city of Troy along McKaig Road.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com.