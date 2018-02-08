Piqua man facing drugs, weapons charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was allegedly found with suspected drugs and a loaded, stolen handgun while driving on a suspended driver’s license through Troy.

Quentin J.E. Achor, 23, of Piqua, was arraigned on multiple charges this week in Miami County Municipal Court, including third-degree felony trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony weapons under disability, fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor possession of drugs.

An officer observed Achor driving between Motel 6 to Shell on South Dorset Road on Feb. 2, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Achor had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest. During a traffic stop, Achor was reportedly found with suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia, currency, and a loaded handgun that was also found to have been stolen, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Achor was taken into custody and incarcerated. The vehicle was also seized.

Achor is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on a total bond of approximately $28,750.

Man accused of unlawful sexual conduct

Logan M. Cutcher, 19, of Piqua, was arraigned on fourth-degree felony unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Miami County Municipal Court this week.

Cutcher was charged in connection with an incident Nov. 1. He is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $2,500 bond. If bond is posted, Cutcher is ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

A preliminary hearing for Cutcher is scheduled for Feb. 14.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Demetrique Stewart, 30, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Darrell J. Massy, 43, of New Carlisle, was sentenced to one year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Samantha C. Yates, 36, of West Milton, received a fine for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Cheyenne R. Smith, 19, of Piqua, was sentenced to two years of probation and received suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Anthony C. Collins, 31, of Piqua, was sentenced to one year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

• Brittany R. Dagley, 34, of Piqua, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing justice.

• Devin A. White, 18, of Piqua, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor assault, amended down from second-degree felonious assault; fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft; and first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Jerry L. Juskae, 59, of Vandalia, was sentenced to one year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

• Garrett C. Crank, 59, of New Carlisle, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and received a fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Matthew W. Gallagher, 44, of Tipp City, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Jason E. Bitters, 36, of Piqua, was sentenced to one year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted child endangering, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

• William L. Bohlen, 30, of Piqua, was sentenced to one year of probation and received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted theft, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

