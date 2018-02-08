Committee OK’s alcohol sales at TI events

TROY — The Parks and Recreation Committee approved to recommend to city council three requests to sell alcohol at Treasure Island this summer.

On Wednesday, city of Troy Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the events were each seeking to sell alcohol at the park, which must first be approved by city council. All three concerts are being handled by Hobart Arena staff, which Titterington said is a plus since all Hobart Arena staff are trained to regulate, ID and serve adult beverages at the arena and at the park’s amphitheater.

“The staff, they go through trainings, they are well versed in that, they handle it very well during their concerts. They do a great job,” Chairman Brock Heath said.

The first event is a concert at Treasure Island and will be tied to the Friday night events in connection with the kick-off of the Troy Strawberry Festival. Titterington said festival planners are trying to bring back a concert for the “Strawberry Palooza” themed event this year.

“They want to do it at Treasure Island and keep it away from downtown and the levy. They want to have some of the historic events, Friday night events, they might have had depending on how the schedule works … this is something different they wanted to try and they wanted to have a concert off site,” Titterington said.

The evening concert will be the final event of the Troy Strawberry Festival’s revamped hometown kick-off events at Treasure Island Park, according to Troy Strawberry Festival General Chairman Eric Roetter. Roetter said Friday night’s festivities will include food vendors, family-friendly events and other pre-festival activities will be held at Treasure Island Park this year.

The second summer concert event will be held Saturday, June 23, at Treasure Island Park. That event will be tied to the park’s annual “Riverfest” event.

The Aug. 4 date is a date that will feature entertainment open to the public.

The committee approved the recommendation contingent upon security and temporary alcohol sale permits being secured prior to the events. Fencing along the river will be added prior to the events.

Council member Robin Oda asked if more concerts could be added to the park’s schedule. Titterington explained council would only have to review requests to sell alcohol at the park, but groups could request to host events through the parks department without alcohol sales.