Clubhouse recipient of Give Where You Live donation

MIAMI VALLEY — The Clubhouse recently was the recipient of a $10,000 first quarter donation from the Give Where You Live organization.

The Clubhouse’s mission is about raising up the power teens have in reaching children. Children look up to teens and relationships are key in life development, plus mentoring will benefit the child and also the teen mentor.

We are about free teen-led afterschool and summer faith, tutoring and life skills in various locations for grades second through sixth grade who have limited opportunities. Teen volunteers are in grades seventh through 12. One paid teen internship is available per location. Contact the office at (937) 667-1069, Ext. 274 to volunteer or parents to register children.

Since 1989 more than 7,500 Clubhouse teens have mentored children with limited opportunities. Clubhouse has received presidential recognition such as the 838th Point of Light from President Bush and the Voluntary Action Award from President Clinton. Other awards include National Child Labor Committee’s Lewis Hines Awards and eight Miami County YWCA Young Woman of Distinction awards.

The five Clubhouse locations include:

• Troy West, 409 E. Main in St Patrick Catholic, Monday-Thursday

• Troy East, 505 Crescent Drive in Building 7 of Garden Manor, Monday-Thursday

• Tipp, 6759 S. County Road 25-A in the Avenue Youth Center, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, call to reserve rides from Tipp schools

• Trotwood, 502 E. Main St., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday

• Fort McKinley, 3644 Michigan Ave., Fort McKinley Firehouse, Monday, Wednesday, Friday

The Clubhouse office is located in The Avenue, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Give Where You Live of Miami County, started in 2015, is a group of women and me. It is a Giving Circle and was patterned after the operations of 100+ Women. They meet four times a year, and each member brings a blank check for $100. Every member can nominate a Miami County charity. Members who come to the meeting can put the name of the charity they want to speak about into the hat. Three names are drawn at random at each meeting. Selected members make a 5-minute presentation about each cause, followed by a 5-minute question and answer session about the presentations. Members then vote on which cause to support and the top vote-getting charities receive all the checks — all in about 20 minutes. As of February 2018, Give Where You Live has given more than $100,000 to local charities. Membership to Give Where You Live of Miami County is open throughout the year. Their next meeting is scheduled for June 7 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Meetings start at 7 p.m. For more information, or to sign up as a member, visit www.givewhereyoulive.wix.com/miamicounty. You may also email questions to givewhereyoulive.mc@gmail.com.