College briefs

Bluffton announces dean’s list

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the fall term. Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Dean’s list: Amanda Setser of Troy, Jordan Wolfe of Covington.

Dean’s list with distinction: Amber Edwards of Covington, Katelyn Gardella of Troy, Lucas Keller of Troy.

Hick’s earns perfect GPA

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Hannah Hicks of Troy achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2017 semester, earning a spot on the Provost’s List at Hofstra University.

Barr named to president’s list

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky University congratulates and recognizes Ashley Barr of Troy for maintaining a perfect grade point average in the fall 2017 semester. Barr’s name was added to the Eastern Kentucky University president’s list.

Barr earns dean’s list honor

MOON TWP., Penn. — Robert Morris University has announced that Matthew Barr of Troy has been named to the School of Business dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

Alexander named to dean’s list

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Matthew G. Alexander of Troy has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2017 semester.

Students who achieve dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.