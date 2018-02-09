Household of faith

TROY — The Joshua Recovery Ministry celebrated its 10th anniversary by opening up its 10th recovery home this month.

Joshua Recovery Ministries opened the home, its first in Miami County, at 827 McKaig Ave., Troy, on Feb. 5. The ministry focuses on residential treatment for men addicted to opiates and alcohol.

Executive Director Ron Will and three other members of Ginghamsburg Church started the ministry in 2008 with one home near the University of Dayton.

“God put it on my heart to look around in ministry. And in 2005, God sent a guy in my life that had a recovery place. I didn’t know what it was and I said I’d help him. I made an immediate connection to those who were there in need,” Will shared during the home’s open house on Feb. 2.

Will continued to work with the men’s recovery ministry and met Will Alejandro, a recovery counselor, who helped launched the Joshua Ministries.

“Basically helping men find recovery and drug addiction,” Will said. “We were approached by some people up here because they knew of our work in Montgomery County and we felt we still do a lot of things around Ginghamsburg Church and being close to a church (Richard’s Chapel) is very advantageous because that gives the people a place to minister and learn and be part of a community — that’s why we feel this location is very good.”

Will explained how all residents must have at least 30 days sobriety to enter the housing program, preferably from a residential program.

The new Troy home’s residents will be accepted into the residential program after 10 days of sobriety in a county detox facility. All residents must test clean before entering into the housing program.

Residents work on their sobriety through 12-step programs, church services and daily devotions and work with a life coach to help with their recovery plan. Other lessons like budgeting, life and work skills are also part of the mission.

Tim Krug is a chaplain with the ministry and shared how he will stop at the house and pray with those working on their recovery. Krug, a volunteer chaplain, also runs a non-profit in Miami County called “Rides to Work” to help those in need of transportation to work and appointments to and from recovery centers.

“This is the awesome part and the transformation that will happen here. We see what happens in our houses in Dayton and the turn around that happens and the work they do to be successful — there’s two graduates here,” Krug said. “Of course I’m a pastor, so I’m going to say it’s faith-based, but it’s true. It’s great that they have a place to come and rebuild.”

For more information visit, www.joshualife.org or call (937) 306-6421.

From left, Tim Krug, a chaplain, along with Joshua Recovery Ministries' graduate and Executive Director Ron Will and Will Alejandro, counselor, stand in the living room of its 10th recovery home on McKaig in Troy.

