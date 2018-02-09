Enjoy an ‘Evening with the Mills Brothers’

PIQUA — Tickets are available now for “An Evening with the Mills Brothers,” set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center.

The Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, along with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce are welcoming John Mills, son of Donald Mills, and Elmer Hopper of Platters fame to perform many of the song made famous by Piqua’s own Mills Brothers. The music will be familiar and sure to rekindle memories of these prolific performers.

Tickets are $30 each for the general public, and $25 for Johnston Farm Friends Members and members of the Ohio History Connection. To enure a spot for this limited-seating event, get your tickets by April 9, or until they are sold out.

Tickets can be purchased in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, and Readmore’s Hallmark during regular business hours (cash or check only); in Troy at David Fair on the Square; and by credit card by calling the Johnston Farm at (937) 773-2522.

This event is sponsored in part by Buckeye Ford, Comfort Inn Piqua, Crayex Corporation, Dan and Margaret French, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Miami Valley Centre Mall, Mike and Elizabeth Gutmann, Paul and Rosemary Gutmann, the Scott Family McDonalds, and Unity National Bank.