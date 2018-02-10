Roundabout included McKaig and Dorset project

TROY — The city of Troy plans to move forward with a roundabout at the intersection of McKaig and Dorset.

“Our traffic engineering analysis shows that given the amount of traffic in all four directions, with three choices (blinking red, traffic signal, or roundabout), the roundabout improves traffic flow and provides the most accident prevention. We are going with the roundabout based on that analysis and recommendation,” said Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington.

The cost of the entire project, including the roundabout, new curb, sidewalks, and curb lawns from South Monroe to I-75, is estimated to cost $1.7 million with the roundabout option. The project also received an Ohio Public Works Commission $800,000 grant towards the project last July.

According to the Troy Police Department, the number of crashes at the Dorset and McKaig intersection include: two in 2015; six in 2016; and six in 2017.

The Public Square roundabout and one block out had increasing numbers of traffic incidents in the last three years: nine in 2015; 17 in 2016; and 21 in 2017.

“Safety is only one component and its not only about accidents that have happened in the past but also about finding the best solution that will reduce potential accidents in the future,” said Titterington about the traffic comparisons.

The single-lane roundabout will feature a concrete apron to accommodate large trucks and school bus traffic. Other features included proposed movement of access and exits in the surrounding quadrants and a school entrance to the west of its current location.

The final design is expected to be completed by March, then go to council to authorize a bid with construction to begin in May.

Construction at the intersection is expected to begin this summer with the rest of the project moving forward from Heywood Elementary to the intersection in the fall.

A video of the planned roundabout is available on the city’s website at www.troyohio.gov and its YouTube channel Troy, Ohio U.S.A.

PUBLIC SQUARE IMPROVEMENTS

Plans to remove stop lights at the entrance of the square are also moving forward to address pedestrian traffic and improve traffic flow.

“In the spring, we will be implementing the pedestrian crossing buffering, bagging the stoplights, and reducing lanes,” said Titterington, noting that information will be available before the changes are made.

Titterington also said changes to the crosswalks at the intersections are planned. Motorists must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks , according to state law.

“We are looking at options, but probably we will have a flower pot or some obstruction in the middle of the road to allow pedestrians to rest if necessary between crossing lanes,” he said.

Parking in the downtown area will also be addressed in the spring.

“We are reviewing an amnesty plan, reserved off-street placard program, and other changes with Troy Mainstreet before bringing them to council in the spring,” Titterington said.

Last June, Troy Police Department Captain Joe Long assessed the situation after a car drove up over the curb and almost into the fountain on the Public Square. The driver said he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. He was ticketed for failure to control. http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_Crash.jpg Last June, Troy Police Department Captain Joe Long assessed the situation after a car drove up over the curb and almost into the fountain on the Public Square. The driver said he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. He was ticketed for failure to control.

McKaig Phase IV project to cost approximately $1.7 million