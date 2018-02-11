Vernal pool wokshop set for March

TROY — Join the Ohio Vernal Pool Network (OVPN) for a day of exploring vernal pools and the creatures that inhabit them. This workshop will be held at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.n. to 4:30 p.m.

The morning starts with indoor presentations on the history of the Vernal Pool Network, introduction to vernal pools, macroinvertebrates, amphibians, and vernal pool flora. The afternoon includes hearing about vernal pool exploring and citizen‐science as we prepare to visit and explore vernal pools near the Nature Center. Registration is required and includes a vegetarian lunch and our Ohio’s Hidden Wonders, Guide to the Animals & Plants of Vernal Pools.

Vernal pools are temporary, seasonal wetlands that provide habitat for unique plants and animals. They are considered to be a distinctive type of wetland usually devoid of fish, and thus allow the safe development of amphibian and insect species unable to withstand competition or predation by fish. They fill with the rising water table of fall and winter or with the meltwater of spring snow. Many vernal pools in our area are covered with ice in the winter months. They contain water early in the growing season. By late summer, a vernal pool often dries up. They are called vernal (spring) pools because they are at their maximum depth at that time of year.

The OVPN, a partnership between Midwest Biodiversity Institute and Ohio Wetlands Association, promotes the education, understanding and enjoyment of the hidden wonders in and around Ohio’s seasonal wetlands. These special places are frequently overlooked yet contain a grand array of species diversity. These wetlands, often found in wooded areas, contribute significantly to the health of the natural areas surrounding them. This project seeks to train and recruit people to explore and discover vernal pools and if they are so inclined, to record the plants and animals that visit or make these places their home.

Visit www.OhioVernalPoolNetwork.org to learn more about vernal pools and their hidden wonders or to register for the workshop.

For further inquiries, contact Ohio Wetlands Association at info@OHwetlands.org.