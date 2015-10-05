Merchants holiday open house set

TROY — The Merchants Holiday Open House is back and will kick off the magical holiday season in downtown Troy.

Many downtown retailers and restaurants will be participating in this newly expanded three day event, starting Friday, Nov. 13. The open house will run:

• Friday, Nov. 13 from 5-9 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors to downtown Troy will be treated to several holiday activities in addition to the extended shopping hours. Friday evening will boast carolers around the square to enhance the shopping and dining experience. Saturday will feature several vendors around the square selling hot chocolate, and a free holiday movie will be shown at the Mayflower Arts Center beginning at 1 p.m. Festive activities for the entire family to enjoy will continue through Sunday.

The Merchant Open House will also kick off the holiday window display contest. The downtown retail businesses were challenged to decorate their front windows to the theme of their favorite holiday movie. Visitors will be asked to vote for their favorite store display. The winner will be announced at the Grand Illumination on Friday, Nov. 27.

Be sure not to miss all of the unique and specialty items available at the downtown businesses as you start your holiday shopping. For a full list of participating businesses, visit www.troymainstreet.org. The Merchants Holiday Open House is presented by the participating downtown shops and restaurants and Troy Main Street.

For more information, contact Troy Main Street at 339-5455 or visit www.troymainstreet.org