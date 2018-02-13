Troy man sentenced to 11 months

MIAMI COUNTY — On Monday, Adam Plantz, 36, of Troy, was sentenced to serve 11 months for fifth-degree heroin possession by Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt.

Plantz entered a plea of guilty to a bill of information charging him with possession of heroin from his arrest on Jan. 9. Plantz was arrested following a drug investigation at his home.

Plantz waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation and proceeded with sentencing. The state and public defense made the joint recommendation of 11 months with 35 days in jail served. Plantz did request transition housing upon his release, which Pratt said was not part of the plea agreement but the court would make a note of it.

In September 2016, Plantz was charged with tampering with evidence following his girlfriend’s overdose death in June 2016 at his home in Troy.

A final pre-trial hearing was continued in the case of William C. Smith II, 42, of Trotwood, who is charged with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter in the death of Willard Higgins Jr. on Dec. 8, 2017.

According to his public defense attorney Stephen King, neither he or state prosecutors have received Higgins’ toxicology or autopsy reports from the Montgomery County Crime Lab. A new trial date will be set in the coming weeks.

Last December, Smith entered a not guilty plea and bond was set for $500,000.

According to initial reports, Higgins, 40, of Troy, died at Kettering Hospital in Kettering following a physical altercation with Smith in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

According to police records, following the altercation, Higgins allegedly had difficulty breathing and requested his blood pressure medication. Higgins’ girlfriend then called 911 and he was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. Higgins apparently suffered a heart attack and was placed on a breathing machine. Reports also state Higgins had a brain bleed and was later transported by CareFlight to Kettering Hospital, where he died.

According to witnesses, Smith allegedly made a comment about Higgins’ girlfriend, which sparked the altercation.

Plantz, 36, guilty of heroin possession

