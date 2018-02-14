West Milton considers yard parking ban

WEST MILTON — At their meeting Tuesday night, the West Milton village council heard the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting front yard parking.

Council is considering taking action based on numerous complaints from residents about front yard parking, according to the text of the resolution read Tuesday night. The board has been discussing the issue for several months and determined that two parts of the village code would need to be changed, the parking prohibition section and the section that sets driveway construction standards.

The changes would prohibit parking in a non-parking or non-driveway portion of a residential lot, as well as guidelines for what percentage of a lot can be taken up by a driveway. A residential lot cannot be more than 35 percent parking surface or driveway, Municipal Manager Matt Kline said.

“This is a good effort on our behalf to work towards continuing to improve the overall appearance of the town and to make sure everything continues to look good,” Mayor Anthony Miller said.

A copy of the ordinance detailing how driveways can be constructed, including specific examples of what a driveway and garage can look like, will be available online for the public to review, Kline said.

Council also passed a resolution authorizing the purchase of a mini-excavator for the public works department. Council previously budgeted $42,000 for the equipment and village staff was able to find a used machine in Wabash, Ind., for $36,000.

“What we’ve found is many of our projects and many of our jobs now entail tight spaces, smaller digs. This is less intrusive, it’s easier for us to get in and out,” Kline said. “Over the last couple years… we’ve been renting them, renting them to the point where this year we budgeted to be able to purchase a gently used one.”

The mini-excavator is a 2012 model with about 750 hours of use. It comes with three different attachments.

“We are definitely getting the best value for our buck on this machine,” service director Ben Herron said.

In other business, Kline announced that walk-in village income tax assistance will be available to residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, in West Milton, in Union on March 10 and Clayton on March 3. Appointments are also available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in West Milton from March 28-29, Union on March 13 and 21, and Clayton on March 12 and 20, at the respective city halls.

The same company handles the income taxes of West Milton, Clayton and Union and can help residents of all three at any location, Kline said. Residents may call (937) 227-1359 to schedule appointments.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

