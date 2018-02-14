Charger raffle event to support student-athletes

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletics Department and the Edison Foundation are partnering to host the ninth annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event on Thursday, March 15, at 6 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

Just as academic programs at Edison State are enhanced by internship and co-op experiences, intercollegiate athletics allow students to test and form life-long values and habits that build character and shape identity.

Edison State’s student-athletes are well prepared for both the academic and competitive challenge. As athletic success grows, so do opportunities to compete at elite conference, regional, state, and national levels.

“This event helps to support our student-athletes in more ways than one,” Nate Cole, director of athletics at Edison State, said. “With financial support from this event, our student-athletes have the opportunity to grow as individuals through academic and athletic rigor without having to worry about the financial burdens often associated with college.”

Intercollegiate athletics have become a valuable part of the Edison State community. Each year, over 100 student-athletes participate in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, and volleyball.

Most recently, 37 student-athletes at Edison State received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for earning over a 3.30 grade point average in the fall semester.

Additionally, all three fall and winter teams competing in the 2017-2018 athletic season have achieved and maintained winning records.

“Our student-athletes have traditionally performed well but having over one-third of them named Academic All-Conference honorees while also achieving winning records is impressive,” Cole added. “These accomplishments require dedication and focus both on and off the court, and they have proved they have what it takes to succeed.”

Investment in Edison State’s student-athletes through the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle allows them to compete at the highest level in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) while supporting every player, every coach, and every sport.

A reverse raffle will highlight the evening’s events, with one lucky winner walking away with a $10,000 prize. Other cash drawings will occur throughout the night, and ticket holders are not required to be present to win. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction as well as additional fundraising activities.

Each $100 ticket allows admission for two and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, beverages, entertainment, and a chance to win the grand prize. Alcoholic beverages will be available at an additional cost.

“The support our student-athletes receive throughout the year speaks volumes about the Charger community,” Cole said. “The Charger Reverse Raffle is a fun evening for supporters to come out and enjoy themselves.”

Edison State’s intercollegiate athletic teams compete in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and are Division II members of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Initially established to support post-season tournament play, the fundraiser has also helped support the purchase of new team uniforms and enhance facilities such as the new baseball field.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/charger or call Cole at (937) 381-1555.