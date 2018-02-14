District to host community forum

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools’ Board of Education is looking closely at the district’s facility needs and developing a master facilities plan to address current and future educational needs.

The BOE is inviting parents and residents of Tipp City to attend the upcoming Facilities Community Engagement on Feb. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at LT Ball Intermediate.

Board members and district administrators will provide an overview of the possible options and solicit feedback. Recent discussions include possibly remodeling/renovating Tippecanoe Middle School and LT Ball Intermediate School.

Superintendent of Tipp City Schools, Dr. Gretta Kumpf, said, “We continue to thoughtfully evaluate our K-3 needs as part of our master facilities plan. I want to emphasize that the BOE is in the discussion stage. No decisions have been made.”

The process of developing the plan includes identifying areas of concerns, addressing priorities, evaluating building usage, and assessing constituent support.

The evening will include roundtable discussions and a question and answer period with an emphasis on input from the community.

“This is an exciting time for Tipp City Schools. I hope you will be a part of this journey and planning process,” Kumpf said.