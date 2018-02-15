Concord Twp. amend fire district map

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees on Wednesday approved an amended memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Premier Health/Upper Valley Medical Center due to a mapping error.

The map included a medical office not owned by the hospital and the correction was approved. Trustees also discussed communication with Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Englert about the transition to the medical facility to provide its own on-site EMS services. Englert reported the hospital is working on obtaining their own transport by July 1.

“It should be pretty straight forward at this point. The MOU is in place,” Englert said.

Trustee Don Pence asked who was in charge of communication with the 9-1-1 center about the transportation changes, which Englert reported UVMC was responsible, but he would check on the issue as it progresses.

Trustee Tom Mercer said as a courtesy, the hospital was to notify the township of its third-party EMS service when it is in place.

Pence commended the prosecutor’s office for their help with the MOU with the hospital, which Englert said it was a team effort with Prosecutor Tony Kendell and other office staff.

Pence then discussed township annexation issues with Englert who said a presentation would be made at the Miami County Township Association meeting at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Staunton Township Grange. Local townships such as Staunton and Springcreek have had issues with annexation, voting and taxation issues which will be part of the presentation, Englert shared.

Pence requested that an informational booklet to help with annexation questions, property rights and issues would be helpful.

Sgt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office was present for a township report. Sgt. Bobb reported limited activity, including scrap metal stolen from a business and a vehicle break-in the last few weeks.