Local students named to dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following have been named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for fall 2017. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Piqua: Mykaila Ingle, Emily Wenrick.

Tipp City: Allison Staley.

Troy: Megan Hess, Alexander Runyan, Morgan Arbogast, Maria Blocher.

UF students awarded scholarships

FINDLAY, Ohio — Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year. Local students include:

• Brooke Bubb of Piqua was awarded the Margaret and Paul Palmer Scholarship.

• Dylan Jacobs of Piqua was awarded the Theta Chi Century Club Operating Scholarship.

• Cameron Johnson of Tipp City was awarded the Jeffrey R. Seever ‘76 Scholarship Endowment Fund.

• Trelissa Lavy of Pleasant Hill was awarded the Bob and Wanda Staley Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund.

• Grady Stewart of Piqua was awarded the Daniel E. Whitinger Memorial Soccer Endowed Scholarship.

• Michael Taylor of Tipp City was awarded the Sgt. Robin Vincent Fell Endowed Scholarship.

• Emily Teague of West Milton was awarded the Ida F. Wayne and Albert Castile Scholarship, Janice and Dennis Bishop Scholarship, Active Christian Emissary (ACE) Scholarship Endowment Fund and the TLB Foundation Christian Service Scholarship.

Decker performs with UF band

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “East Meets West.” Mixing popular music from the United States and Japan, the annual winter concert was directed by Jack Taylor, University professor of music.

Participating in the performance was Ally Decker of Troy.