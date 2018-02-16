College briefs

Area students named to OSU dean’s list

COLUMBUS —The Ohio State University has announced the 2017 fall semester dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved high academic averages for their work. Local students include:

Bradford: Kelly Elizabeth Moore.

Casstown: Jonathon Accurso, Collin Kent Goltzene.

Covington: Heidi Lin Cron, Bernard Theodore Kuether, Austin Thomas Lefeld, Adam H. Lefeld.

Fletcher: Christopher Thomas Cron.

New Carlisle: Emily Denise Mongaraz.

Piqua: Christina Marie Keller, Courtney Ellen Bensman, Tyeal Domarise Booker, Jordan Elisha Booker, Madisyn Davis Boze, Abigail Rae Buecker-Berger, Danajha Ajee Latrice Clemons, Caitlin Ellen Cromes, Jacob William Earhart, McKenna Guillozet, Joling Hsiang, Caje Antonius Kindred, Bradley Robert McPherson, Jacob Michael Newbright, Alessandra Michelle Painter, Lori Romie.

Pleasant Hill: Taylor Lynn Edington, Ryan Andrew Hines.

Tipp City: Zachary Matthew Allen, Samantha Marie Beu, Samantha Maria Bonifas, Spencer Thomas Brackman, Josh William Brown, Kayla Heather Bruns, Brad Anthony Bruns, Adam Charles Buynak, Madeline Marie Ellerbrock, Tia Nicole Fox, Melissa Leigh Garvic, Lauren Taylor Goodall, James Michael Grusenmeyer, Madison Paige Handley, Samuel Joseph Hart, Aaron James Hughes, Harold Kahler, Claire Louise Kathryn Keel, Joseph Liffick, Jack Michael Pelishek, Olivia Taylor Raypole, Lyndsey Marie Rindler, Erin Kathleen Rogers, Bethany Noele Schultz, Coletta Lee Seeman, Jacob Thomas Stillwagon, Collin Ridge Tateman, Jessica Suzann Walland, Matthew Scott Wyant.

Troy: Mark Albright, Cameron Fulker Armstrong, Shelby Elizabeth Arnett, Brooke Elizabeth Beeler, Jillian Elyse Blount, Alexandra Jean Covault, Cristina Nicole Dennison, Caroline Ada Elsass-Smith, Megan Elizabeth Falknor, Katherine Camille Fetter, Abigail Rose Flamm, Hayden Lee Hartman, Joseph Lee Henson, Melanie Ann Henson, Isaiah Matthew Johnson, Phebe Catherine Kuo, Magan Lynn McClurg, Benjamin Edward Miller, Baylee Meeker Morgan, Ruby-Tuesday Morrison, Emily Claire Moser, Takashi Ohkura, Lindsey Renee Orozco, Jinesh Mukesh Patel, Aleksander Dominik Prus, Jared Thomas Rindler, Christopher Adam Schmitt, Zane Austan Smith, Brittney Lynn Sullivan, Connor Albert Super, Taryn Rae Vest.

West Milton: Claire Jordan Fetters, Kaylynn Amber Young.

Area students receive degrees

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has issued the list of students who earned degrees at commencement exercises on Dec. 17, 2017. The university awarded 3,721 degrees at the ceremony, including 225 doctoral, 3 professional, 453 masters, 2,678 bachelors, 360 associates and 2 certificates. Local students include:

Laura: Elizabeth Rebecca Fetters, Associate of Science.

Piqua: Madisyn Davis Boze, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Darrin Scott Grove, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Daniel Alan Keck, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Hannah A. Strevell, Piqua, Bachelor of Arts.

Tipp City: Madeline Marie Ellerbrock, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Jack Michael Pelishek, Bachelor of Science; Kolin Philip Bendickson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Emily Claire Moser, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Union: Samuel Todd Brady, Bachelor of Science in Education; Katelin Michelle Nealeigh, Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering.