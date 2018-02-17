Agricultural, Power Diagnostics Team competes

CLAYTON — Luke Gilliland and Ethin Bendickson recently competed in the District 5 Agricultural and Power Diagnostics (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted at Miami Valley Career Technology Center. Both are members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.

During the contest, the team troubleshot two bugs in each of five tractors. They had to identify the problems and fix them in less than 15 minutes. Prior to the contest, they took a test over tractor maintenance and repair.

The lead coach was Denny Zirkle of Lost Creek Repair. The team also had a practice session with Dave Wagner at Wagner Farm Service, Garrett Kite and Aaron Young at Farmers Equipment in Urbana, and Dan Trostel, Justin Wilson, and Christian Jennings at Koenigs Equipment in Greenville.

The team placed 14th in the district out of 19 teams.