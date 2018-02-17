Buffalo Pacific opens community portal

TROY — Under the blue dome, a unique interactive service portal awaits to connect consumers with health, wealth and education opportunities through 3-D video engagement holographic technology.

On Saturday, Buffalo Pacific opened its doors of its first 8,000-square-foot facility to showcase its state of the art “holographic reality” experience to connect people with medical services, financial professionals and education programs through live stream video presence. It is the first building or “portal” to open in the nation. Its corporate offices are located in Englewood.

“People are calling it the home of the blue dome, which we think is pretty cool,” said Bruce Clapp, Vice Chairman and Chief operating and marketing officer.

Plans to open four more locations are in the works as well as plans to open 1,000 locations across the nation, Clapp said. The company owns 14 U.S. patents, including a patent for the building itself, Clapp said.

“No one else is doing this. What’s really important is that if you have your health, your wealth and you are an educated person, you are a solid contributing citizen and those are the core things that any community needs,” Clapp said. “They need access to healthcare, access to financial services and educational opportunities.”

The center had distinct spaces including a health wing, financial wing, event space including a catering kitchen and a lecture hall or “global theater.” The global theater can provide on-screen access to educational professionals, professional development opportunities, training and in-person interaction with fellow students. The global theater can seat up to 28 people, which can be rented by interested parties.

Clapp explained how those with health issues can visit the healthcare area, operated by Omni Wellness Group, to access telemedicine services such as specialists. The Omni Wellness Group will have a primary care physician on staff with opportunities to consult medical professional services through its technology. The Omni Wellness Group will occupy one-third of the building for health and wellness services and will open in April this year.

Clapp gave an example of how a patient may need an ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor’s advice during a visit to the portal .The medical staff would call an ENT specials on screen to begin the process to provide more in-depth care.

Clapp said, “We can bring an ENT on screen immediately so you can have all those access to services right here.”

In the finance wing, Essex and Associates, located in Centerville, will offer tax and accounting services in Troy beginning next week. The firm will be able to meet with clients through the holographic services, allowing remote tax preparations and other financial services. For more information, visit its website at www.essextax.com

The facility is located at 1145 Experiment Farm Road, Troy.

For more information, visit www.buffalopacific.com.

Elodie Weprin, 8, of Chicago, talks with Jonathan Varrassi, director of operations of TelePresence Tech. Varrassi showcased Buffalo Pacific's 3D video conferencing technology from Plano, Texas at the Buffalo Pacific Troy Community Portal's open house on Saturday.

The facility offers 3D communication services in Troy