Posted on by

Viking Fest a success

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Hudson Bowman, 4, tries his luck at Plinko during Saturday’s Viking Fest fundraiser at Miami East


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Abby Purtee, a 7th grader at Miami East Junior High poses for a mug shot taken by 8th grader Abigail Baker at Saturday’s Viking Fest at Miami East Junior High.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Rock band “Smells Like Trees” performs at Viking Fest on Saturday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Emma Mastrino, 7, plays one of the many games in the gym at Miami East during Saturday’s Viking Fest event.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Hudson Bowman, 4, tries his luck at Plinko during Saturday’s Viking Fest fundraiser at Miami East

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Abby Purtee, a 7th grader at Miami East Junior High poses for a mug shot taken by 8th grader Abigail Baker at Saturday’s Viking Fest at Miami East Junior High.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Rock band “Smells Like Trees” performs at Viking Fest on Saturday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Emma Mastrino, 7, plays one of the many games in the gym at Miami East during Saturday’s Viking Fest event.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Hudson Bowman, 4, tries his luck at Plinko during Saturday’s Viking Fest fundraiser at Miami East
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_021718mju_VikingFest32018217162725794.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Hudson Bowman, 4, tries his luck at Plinko during Saturday’s Viking Fest fundraiser at Miami East

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Abby Purtee, a 7th grader at Miami East Junior High poses for a mug shot taken by 8th grader Abigail Baker at Saturday’s Viking Fest at Miami East Junior High.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_021718mju_VikingFest12018217162743703.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Abby Purtee, a 7th grader at Miami East Junior High poses for a mug shot taken by 8th grader Abigail Baker at Saturday’s Viking Fest at Miami East Junior High.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Rock band “Smells Like Trees” performs at Viking Fest on Saturday.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_021718mju_VikingFest2201821716280951.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Rock band “Smells Like Trees” performs at Viking Fest on Saturday.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Emma Mastrino, 7, plays one of the many games in the gym at Miami East during Saturday’s Viking Fest event.
http://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/02/web1_021718mju_VikingFest42018217162815212.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Emma Mastrino, 7, plays one of the many games in the gym at Miami East during Saturday’s Viking Fest event.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU