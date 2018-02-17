Father daughter dance to raise funds for scholarship

TROY — Center Stage Academy is inviting fathers and daughters to a special dance on March 3, which will raise money for a scholarship in memory of one of the studio’s dancers.

The scholarship honors Gabby Inscho, a student in the studio’s Joy in Motion program for children with special needs. Gabby, who had a neurological disorder called transverse myelitis, passed away last summer at the age of 10.

Wanting to do something to memorialize a beloved student, the studio reached out to Gabby’s family, owner Jenell Krites said. They decided that the money from the fundraiser will be divided equally between the Joy in Motion program and the Transverse Myelitis Association.

“We hope to make this a yearly, ongoing thing,” Krites said.

The dance will be held at the studio on March 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will feature a DJ, photo booth and refreshments. Tickets are $20 per father and daughter couple, or $10 per person if a dad has more than one daughter, Krites said. The event is also open to fathers and daughters of all ages.

The studio is also accepting donations to the scholarship fund and the Transverse Myelitis Association.

“We loved Gabby so much. When she first came to the studio, we were like, ‘OK, she can only move her head.’ Yvonne said, ‘What do you think?’ And I said, ‘She wants to dance. Let’s let her dance the way she can,’” Krites recalled. “She loved it. It was a great experience and we loved her a lot.”

Joy in Motion instructor Yvonne Miller said Gabby was one of the first students in the program. Miller added that seeing Gabby onstage in her wheelchair during the end of the year dance recital helped to inspire another young lady in a wheelchair to try the program.

Through the scholarship in Gabby’s memory, she will continue to help other students get involved in the program, Miller said.

Joy in Motion helps students with following directions, waiting their turn and remembering the choreography, Miller said. She also works with special needs children at Graham Elementary School.

“They also love to do their own thing with the moves too,” she said. Miller added that it’s also good for the studio’s other dancers. “They have all been very accepting and sometimes it takes away the fear some kids may have of not understanding kids with special needs.”

Tickets are available for purchase at Center Stage Academy, located at 18 E. Canal St. in Troy. For more information, contact the studio at (937) 339-9444.