TROY — The city of Troy has been advised that within the next couple of weeks, DP&L’s contractor Fitzwater Tree Service will be performing trimming to clear lines in the area north of the Troy substation at Staunton Road and North Market Street. DP&L has started phone calls to all customers in the work area. Fitzwater Tree Service will also attempt to make contact with each property owner prior to commencing any work. Questions should be addressed to DP&L at (937) 331-4435.