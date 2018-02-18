Public hearings on council agenda

TROY — Troy City Council will hold two public hearings during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at city hall.

The meeting date changed due to the President’s Day holiday. City offices are closed on Monday.

RIVERFRONT OVERLAY DISTRICT

A public hearing will be held for the proposed Riverfront Overlay District ordinance.

Council member Todd Severt proposed to amend the zoning ordinance at the last meeting. The proposed amendments includes north of Main Street, east of the rail line near Madison Street, south of the corporate limits and areas south of East Canal Street and east of Morehead Street. There are 11 zoning districts within the proposed Riverfront Overlay District.

Severt said he proposed the amendment to give more authority to city council to make the final decisions regarding the district’s zoning developments in the future. The amendment mandates public hearings to allow public input. The amendment also mandates that council automatically review a proposed rezoning of a parcel more than a half acre.

When a parcel within the overlay district does not meet the half-acre parcel or contains all or part of five buildings, the Planning Commission must hold two mandatory meetings with readings of the proposed plan. A second meeting must include a mandatory public hearing. The decision of the Planning Commission will then be forwarded to city council and is subject to a waiting period of five business days. If council does not take any action with the five days, Planning Commission’s decision is final. If council seeks to review the proposal, the proposal will be on the agenda at the next council meeting. The planning commission’s decision will be final unless three fourths of the members of council vote to overturn the planning commission’s decision within 90 days.

A public hearing will also be held in regards to the rezoning of 8.015 acres (North of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district.

The property is currently owned by Halifax Land Company.

The property is located west of Piqua-Troy Road and east of the Nottingham subdivision.

SMITH’S BOATHOUSE LEASE

Also included on the agenda is the ordinance to change the Community Improvement Corp’s lease with Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant located in the marina building on Treasure Island.

The city owns the marina building and the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) leases the marina from the city for $1 a year and ”acts” as the city’s agent arm.

The lease modification was requested to simplify and stabilize expenses, as renovations continue, from their current agreement. The current agreement is a base rent of $1,200 per month plus a quarter of a percent of revenue over $1 million.

Restaurant owners asked for a flat 3 percent lease. The CIC approved a 3.25 percent lease with the additional 0.25 percent going to the CIC and the full 3 percent paid to the city of Troy. The building underwent renovation in 2015 for approximately $959,000. Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant business opened in November 2016.

TREASURE ISLAND CONCERTS REQUEST ALCOHOL SALES

All three concerts are being handled by Hobart Arena staff. All Hobart Arena staff are trained to regulate, ID and serve adult beverages at the arena and at the park’s amphitheater.

The first event is a concert at Treasure Island will be tied to the Friday night events in connection with the kick-off of the Troy Strawberry Festival. Festival planners are trying to bring back a concert for the “Strawberry Palooza” themed event this year.

The evening concert will be the final event of the Troy Strawberry Festival’s revamped hometown kick-off events at Treasure Island Park.

The second summer concert event will be held Saturday, June 23, at Treasure Island Park. That event will be tied to the park’s annual “Riverfest” event.

The Aug. 4 date is a date that will feature entertainment open to the public.

The committee approved the recommendation contingent upon security and temporary alcohol sale permits being secured prior to the events. Fencing along the river will be added prior to the events.

