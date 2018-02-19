Grandma’s Kitchen to re-open

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen will be re-opening on Wednesday, March 21 at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The meal will be offered in the activity center from 5-6:15 p.m. or meals can be packed as a carry-out meal to take home. Meals are $7 and a child’s meal with smaller portions is $3.

The menu is provided in this church’s newsletter, Towers, or on the church webpage at hoffmanumc.org.

Grandma’s Kitchen has been providing meals for the public for almost 20 years and is open to the public. The meal has regular guests from West Milton, Potsdam, Laura, Ludlow Falls, Pleasant Hill, Englewood, Union, Troy, Tipp City and several from Darke County with ages ranging from infant to 96. The event averages 210 meals per week, usually with 100 guests dining in and the remainder are carry-out or delivery to home-bound families in the area.

Grandma’s Kitchen operate as a non-profit mission project for Hoffman Church. Any proceeds are donated to local, national and international food missions such as FISH and the Heifer Project. Organizers provide approximately 60 free meals per week to local families in need and also donate the leftover food from each meal to the Miami County Family Abuse Shelter’s Franklin House.

In 2017, Grandma’s Kitchen was open 33 weeks and served 6,897 meals with the help of 67 different volunteers. In total, 2,954 volunteer hours were worked as part of the program. The $1154 donated to

Union Township FISH received a total of $1,154 as the result of the year’s work and approximately $4,000 worth of food donations to the Franklin House.