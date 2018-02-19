Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A group of Piqua students spent part of their Presidents Day getting A Taste of Africa from Abigail Ngoza-Jordan, far right, of the Miami County YMCA. Ngoza-Jordan, a native of South Africa, led the students in traditional dances, music, and activities such as making peanut butter as part of Black History Month.
