MCSO investigates social media threat at ME

CASSTOWN — Miami East High School Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold credits parents who alerted law enforcement and school officials about a concerning social media post that was investigated by Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday.

Miami East Local Schools did not have classes on Monday due to the President’s Day holiday. The district was alerted to a Facebook post made by a 17-year-old female by parents who called the district and deputies on Monday.

Officers met school officials and parents at the school around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. In the Facebook message, the teen made a comment about finding a key to her dad’s cabinet and “taking care of all the bad people herself.” The parent of the teen stated their home only had airsoft guns and a non-working shotgun that was a family heirloom. Officers informed the teen of the serious nature of such posts and other programs to pursue if she needed help.

The case has been forward to the Miami County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. Rappold said school discipline is still being considered. The student voluntarily did not attend classes on Tuesday. Miami County Sheriff’s Office also had additional patrol vehicles on campus Tuesday morning. Rappold alerted the community with a One Call Now message around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Chief Deputy Steve Lord said any and all school threats will be investigated. In this case, Lord said the deputies were able to quickly ascertain there were not viable weapons in the juvenile’s home and found negative means to carry out such a threat.

Rappold said he appreciated the parents who brought the message to his and the MCSO attention quickly.

Rappold said every report is taken seriously and should be reported immediately if there are concerns. Rappold also said parents need to remind their children that social media posts are seen by everyone online.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews