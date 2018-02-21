Edison State seeks community input

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently engaging in a Strategic Planning Process aimed at moving the college forward and providing stronger educational service while also better responding to the needs of communities throughout the region regarding education, workforce development, and local partnerships.

Community members are valued by Edison State as essential stakeholders who present unique perspective and insight into the educational and training needs of the region. To gather feedback, Edison State invites interested community members to take part in a focus group, geared toward collecting information related to the college’s strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

A focus group at the Piqua Campus located at 1973 Edison Drive in Piqua, will be held on Wednesday, March 14, from 5:30–7:00 p.m.

Input provided will have significant influence in assisting Edison State to realize their mission and help to better serve students and communities throughout the region.

Those interested in participating are asked to RSVP by Monday, March 5, 2018, to Heather Lanham, senior executive assistant to the president by calling 778-7803 or by emailing hlanham@edisonohio.edu.