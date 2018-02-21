Edison State employees recognized

PIQUA — Ten employees were recognized for a combined total of 120 years of service in their careers at Edison State Community College’s 39th annual employee recognition banquet on Friday, Feb. 8.

Enrollment Managers Stacey Bean and Christina Raterman emceed the event and presented the honorees with awards to highlight each of their unique talents, characteristics, and commitment to Edison State. Kara Myers, coordinator of employee benefits and compensation, hosted the event and Dr. Doreen Larson, president, presented honorees with gifts and personally thanked each of them for their commitment to Edison State.

“The team that plans our Employee Recognition Banquet goes above and beyond to make the evening very special,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “We value the individuality and unique talents of our employees and the Employee Banquet highlights those individual talents in a way that is loving and fun.”

The following employees were recognized for reaching significant milestones in their careers at Edison State:

Thirty years: T.R. Ruddick; 20 years: Rebecca Schinaman, Anita Thomas; 15 years: Julie Slattery; 10 years: Carla Strater; five years: Veronica French, Beka Lindeman, William Loudermilk, Eric Rhoades, and Susan Staley.

During the banquet, it was announced that a portrait of Kathy Clifton would be added to Edison State’s Wall of Memories. Clifton, a professor who recently lost her battle with cancer, committed over 31 years of her life teaching Edison State students. Clifton was selected for her unwavering commitment and willingness to go above and beyond her daily tasks to make Edison State a better place to learn and work.

The Wall of Memories, established in 1998 by members of the Academic Forum, is dedicated to former Edison State employees who significantly impacted the lives of students, faculty, and staff who will forever be recognized as part of the college community.