Council approves dump truck purchase

COVINGTON — The Covington Council approved the purchase of a 2018 dump truck during their meeting Tuesday evening.

The council’s meeting was rescheduled from their regular meeting time Monday night to Tuesday night due to the President’s Day holiday. During the meeting, the council waived the three-reading rule and approved a resolution to authorize Village Administrator Mike Busse to purchase a 2018 F-550 dump truck from Beau Townsend Ford.

This truck will replace the 1992 dump truck that was taken out of service last year. That purchase went out to bid in the beginning of February.

The cost of the dump truck was $83,000. The resolution also authorized Busse to finance $65,000 of that cost through Covington Savings and Loan for five years.

Also during their meeting, the council waived the three-reading rule and approved an ordinance amending the 2017 final appropriations. The council also held the first reading of an ordinance regarding their 2018 budget.

Goals for the village for 2018 discussed during previous meetings include replacing their 1997 backhoe with funds from the village’s water fund (45 percent), sewer fund (45 percent), and street fund (10 percent); continuing improvements at the wastewater facilities; growing their trash collection program by purchasing 15 trash dumpsters and developing plans to implement dumpster services for multi-family residential customer sand for small commercial accounts, and more.

Other goals for this year include the village making a few improvements at the municipal building. The village plans to convert email to a village-owned and operated server, replace the HVAC Control System at the building, and install an access control system for the municipal building to improve security and employee safety.

The Covington Police Department is also looking to upgrade their technology and equipment this coming year. The department has the goal to purchase a new video system and two new evidence cameras, and to upgrade their evidence room, record keeping, and processing equipment. The department is also seeking to purchase a new police SUV cruiser to replace a 2007 Crown Victoria this year and to update their tasers, with the latter purchase being made with donations.

The days where the village will provide income tax assistance for residents are also approaching. The 2017 Covington income tax forms were mailed to Covington residents at the end of January, and staff from the Department of Taxation will be at the municipal building in Covington, 1 S. High St., to assist residents on the following days and times:

• Saturday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Thursday, April 5, from 1-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 10, from 6-8 p.m.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336