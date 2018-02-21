Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 11

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Pearl Street, Bradford address in reference to a rock being thrown through the house window. This case is pending further investigation.

Feb. 13

COURT ISSUE: Chief Bailiff Yantis requested a deputy respond to municipal court reference drug paraphernalia. The paraphernalia was seized and entered into evidence. Chantel Wolford was cited for possession of paraphernalia.

Feb. 15

OVERDOSE: Deputies responded out to the 73 northbound Interstate 75 exit ramp to assist Troy PD with a possible drug overdose.

ACCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 9800 block of Palmer Road, New Carlisle, in reference to an accident with possible injuries. The driver refused squad. After further investigation the driver was charged with OVI and failure to control.

Feb. 17

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: A deputy responded to the 1800 block of LeFevre Road, Troy, on a suspicious person. The caller saw a young adult male in her backyard as she was coming outside. When the male noticed her, he seemed startled and took off running northbound through a wooded area. Three deputies searched the area, but the male was not located.

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation on West State Route 36, Covington. After investigation the driver Tina Thomas was arrested for Lanes of Travel, OVI, Driving Under Suspension, Open Container, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Feb. 18

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded out to the 8400 block of E. State Route 571, Bethel Twp., in regards to livestock at large on the roadway. Subsequently, the owner was charged for Animals Running at Large on Public Roadways.

Feb. 19

VEHICLE STOLEN: A resident in the 4300 block of State Route 40, West Charleston, called to report the listed vehicle was taken from his residence overnight.

Feb. 20

JUNK VEHICLE: As requested by the Fletcher Village Council during their meeting on Feb. 12, a deputy patrolled the village searching for violations of their junk motor vehicle ordinance. The deputy located the listed vehicles at the listed address in various stages of inoperable and disrepair. The deputy also located several vehicle parts scattered on the property emulating trash or junk.

STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy responded to the 1400 block of S. County Road 25-A, Troy, location for a theft of a motor vehicle. A white GMC Greentech truck was taken from the lot.

ASSIST AGENCY: Deputies were assisting West Milton Police officers in finding suspect Christopher Barger for a felony charge of domestic violence. Mr. Barger had made recent suicidal threats and that he may be armed with an AR15 rifle. The officers from West Milton relayed current information that Barger may be at several addresses within Miami County. Mr. Barger was located and taken into custody at 2 Laura Circle. The resident, Earl Wilkerson was additionally taken into custody and charged with felony obstructing justice.