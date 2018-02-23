Teen accused of raping toddler

MIAMI COUNTY — A female juvenile was recently charged with first-degree felony rape in Piqua.

The female juvenile offender, 16, was taken into custody on Feb. 15, and was taken to the juvenile detention facility at that time. The juvenile reportedly knew the victim, a 2-year-old girl.

The 16-year-old ended up admitting to committing acts against the 2-year-old victim, according to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department. Those actions reportedly took place in the fall of 2017.

Sheriff’s office suspects incarcerated

Douglass A. Aytes Jr., 26, of West Milton, was picked up on a warrant for third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items in a facility on Thursday.

The charge stems from an incident in which Aytes was found with marijuana after having been accepted into the Miami County Jail on Sept. 17. According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office records, Aytes reportedly admitted that the marijuana was his.

Unrelated to that incident, Isaiah D. McKenzie, 20, of last known address Lynn, Indiana, was recently incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a warrant for third-degree felony robbery. McKenzie was charged in connection a theft from an auto in the village of Laura in which a firearm was stolen on Sept. 20, according to previous reports.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Cynthia L. Creech, 53, of West Milton, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Marvin L. Allen, Jr., 30, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property and a separate charge of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering.

• Jimmy L. Ratliff, 28, of Paint Lick, Kentucky, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property.

• Wayland A. Block, 42, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor attempted obstructing official business and a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Michael J. Lantz, 43, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Edgar D. Benton, 45, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business along with a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Chellsey N. Spivey, 30, of Versailles, Kentucky, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Adam J. Dotson, 25, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

• Quentin B. Carter, 34, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Darryl G. Parson, 57, of Trotwood, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor abuse of harmful intoxicants. Parson was originally charged in connection with a report of a male subject using a duster in the Piqua Walmart parking lot on Dec. 26.

• Eugene Spencer, 40, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated trespass, amended down from third-degree felony attempted burglary, and for separate charges of two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs. Spencer was originally charged in connection with a report of male subject breaking a window to an apartment building on the 200 block of Kienle Drive in Piqua on Saturday at approximately 2:20 a.m. Additional charges of tampering with drugs were dismissed.

• Levi P. Combs, 25, of Piqua, received two years of probation, 11 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Aaron J. Covault, 23, of Troy, received 27 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault and for a separate charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. An additional charge of fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing was dismissed.

• Joshua L. Lewis, 28, of Dayton, received 29 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

• Jeremy J. Cherry, 26, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for a first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

