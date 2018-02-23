Exploring the local career path

MIAMI COUNTY — More than 200 students attended the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce Career Day at Edison State Community College on Friday.

The annual event was moved from Hobart Arena to the college campus to allow students to streamline their career exploration to three choices out of 30 break-out sessions available to them. Students could choose from six different areas to learn more about local careers such as business, healthcare, information technology, education and social services, construction and engineering or public service.

The executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce J.C. Wallace said eight local school districts participated in the event on Friday.

“We wanted to do a new format so we could match students up with the careers they were interested in learning more about,” Wallace said. “This allowed for more smaller groups and discussion about those careers.”

Wallace said the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce purposely made the Career Day event smaller from the 1,100 kids they had at Hobart Arena to the smaller format so the kids could have more in-depth conversations about local career paths with those already in their field.

Hannah Sortman and Cheyenne Hudson, both 18 and seniors at Bethel High School, attended sessions in the communications wing of Edison State Community College.

Sortman said she’s still unsure of her career path, but has considered jobs in the culinary arts, graphic design and manufacturing fields.

Hudson shared how she enjoys writing and stopped at the Troy Daily News forum to learn more about the career field from Group Sports Editor David Fong.

“I like to write, but my plan is to go to Sinclair for two years and then figure it out,” Hudson shared.

Representatives spoke to the students about how they chose their career and what they would need to do to prepare to do to enter the line of work.

“I was really pleased with how it worked out,” Wallace said.

Wallace also appreciated those who gave their time to present careers to the students for the event.

“I was really encouraged by the number of employees who took time to do this. It was fantastic,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the event had a lot of different employers participate this year so the students had a lot of variety to chose from.

Approximately 15 local companies in the manufacturing sector attended the career day, including Clopay, ITW and Stillwater Technologies. Health care networks like Premier and Kettering Health Network or other markets such as advertising and journalism or service groups from the local police and fire departments also participated.

Group Sports Editor David Fong, left, shares his story about how chose a career in journalism with students at the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce's annual Career Day on Friday.

