Committees to review zoning issues

TROY — Troy City Council Council members will meet in four separate committee sessions beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall. The meetings are open to the public. The Law and Ordinance Committee will be first, followed by the Finance Committee, Streets and Sidewalks Committee and then Community and Economic Development Committee is expected to begin around 6:15 p.m. unless the other committees are still in session, according to the agenda.

Law and Ordinance Committee

The law and ordinance committee is chaired by John Schweser along with Bobby Phillips and Todd Severt.

• Downtown Riverfront Overlay District

The law and ordinance committee will kick off the committee session to discuss the Downtown Riverfront Overlay District. The amended ordinance had a public hearing Feb. 20. Several local downtown business and property owners and investors, as well as representatives of organizations including Partners in Hope and Troy Mainstreet spoke in favor of the ordinance. One resident spoke against the ordinance stating it worked in the favor of investors and not for the good of residents in the area.

The Riverfront Overlay District includes north of Main Street, east of the rail line near Madison Street, south of the corporate limits and areas south of East Canal Street and east of Morehead Street. There are 11 zoning districts within the proposed Riverfront Overlay District.

The proposed the amendment to give more authority to city council to make the final decisions regarding the district’s zoning developments in the future. The amendment mandates public hearings to allow public input. The amendment also mandates that council automatically review a proposed rezoning of a parcel more than a half acre.

When a parcel within the overlay district does not meet the half-acre parcel or contains all or part of five buildings, the Planning Commission must hold two mandatory meetings with readings of the proposed plan. A second meeting must include a mandatory public hearing. The decision of the Planning Commission will then be forwarded to city council and is subject to a waiting period of five business days. If council does not take any action with the five days, Planning Commission’s decision is final. If council seeks to review the proposal, the proposal will be on the agenda at the next council meeting. The planning commission’s decision will be final unless three fourths of the members of council vote to overturn the planning commission’s decision within 90 days.

The ordinance will go to a third reading at the next council meeting on March 5.

• Establish an ordinance related to low- and under-speed vehicles

In January 2017, Ohio Revised Code added to allow local jurisdictions to authorize the operation of low-speed, under-speed and utility vehicles as well as mini trucks. According to the committee report, the issue surfaced when city staff received a complaint about the use of golf carts for holiday deliveries. Staff also received a request from a local developer interested in providing infrastructure improvements to encourage these vehicles in a future residential development.

City staff are recommending low-speed vehicles to be permitted to operate on roadways within Troy city limits under the following conditions:

1. Vehicles operate on roadways with a posted or legal speed limit no greater than 25 miles per hour

2. Vehicles would be prohibited to cross streets with a posted speed limit greater than 35 milers per hour

3. Vehicles must be inspected by the Troy Police Department one time and pay a $20 fee to be deposited in the General Fund. An inspection tag would be issued.

4. Vehicles obtain an Ohio title and license plate

Finance Committee

The finance committee is chaired by Tom Kendall along with John Schweser and Todd Severt.

• EZA and Troy Town Park TIF Review

The Tax Incentive Review Council recommended to EZA agreements and the Troy Towne Park TIF agreement.

The city of Troy currently has four companies with five EZA agreements with the city. American Honda Motor Company’s 2005 agreement will be expiring on Dec. 18.

The other EZA agreements include Arc Abrasives Inc., Clopay Building Products, and two Con Agra Foods agreements. All companies report exceeding their job creation position pledges as part of the agreement.

The Troy Towne Park TIF report, which began in 2013, included the city of Troy receiving $209,946 in payments. According to the report, the city paid $109,900 of the bond from the receipts and not from the general fund.

The report also noted the property improvements in the Troy Towne Park area rose from $13.8 in 2017 to $22.6 million due to the 14.5 acre StoryPoint senior living facility addition, as well as a remodel of the Shell gas station and the addition of the Buffalo Pacific telecommunication building on Experiment Farm Road.

Community and Economic Development Committee

The committee is chaired by Bill Twiss along with Tom Kendall and John Schweser.

The committee will review the proposed rezoning of 8.015 acres (North of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district.

The property is currently owned by Halifax Land Company.

The property is located west of Piqua-Troy Road and east of the Nottingham subdivision.

No one spoke in favor of the proposed rezoning of 8.015 acres (north of Finsbury Lane) from Agriculture Residential to R-3-B Single Family Residential district. At the Feb. 20 council meeting, four local residents who live on Finsbury Lane said flood issues currently plague their street and expressed concerns for further development. Homeowners are concerned that water issues will worsen and damage to their homes could increase if development continues in the area.

Downtown Riverfront Overlay, Nottingham zoning requests on agendas