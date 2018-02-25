March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

TROY — The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities on Thursday, March 1, at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, located at 1625 Troy Sidney Road in Troy.

An open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities. There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration.

That same evening from 5-7 p.m., Riverside will host its annual Spirit Night basketball game, featuring Special Olympics players playing staff, volunteers and family members. Troy cheerleaders will cheer with Special Olympics cheerleaders, and special treats and special treats from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua and concessions will be available.

For more information about open house or Spirit Night activities, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.