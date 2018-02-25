Edison students receive awards

Provided photo

Bradyn Craft of Piqua, Sarah Hayden-Leistner, of Piqua, and Lindsey Haines of Bradford, students in Dr. Vivian Blevins’ communications class at Edison State, will be recognized on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the college’s Robinson Theater as winners of the art competition for Black History Month. The public is invited.

Provided photo

Charity Dearwester, of Quincy, is congratulated by classmates in Dr. Vivian Blevins’ communication class as the first-place winner of the essay competition celebrating Black History Month at Edison State. The public is invited to a free event of dance, music, and food at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the Robinson Theater.

